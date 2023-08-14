Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO is scheduled to report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 17. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 50%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 14 cents per share, up 100% over a year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.01 billion, up 14.3% year over year.

Factors to Note

Arcos Dorados' second-quarter 2023 results are expected to benefit from a significant rise in comparable sales across its systems, a successful launch of new restaurants and a substantial increase in on-premise sales. The company's top-line performance is anticipated to have been propelled by robust digital sales.



ARCO is also likely to have been aided by effective marketing initiatives and brand activations including sponsorships like Big Brother Brazil and Lollapalooza.

However, the company’s results are likely to be hurt by Venezuela’s macroeconomic volatility which includes continuing hyperinflationary environment, higher Food & Paper costs as well as payroll expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arcos Dorados this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: ARCO has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: ARCO carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks Worth a Look

Investors can count on Urban Outfitters, Inc. URBN, with an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings per share has risen 3.5% to 88 cents in the past 30 days. This is suggesting a 37.5% jump from the year-ago period. URBN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.



You may consider Five Below, Inc. FIVE, which has an Earnings ESP of +1.43% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share has been stable at 83 cents, calling for an improvement of 12.2% from the year-earlier quarter. FIVE, an extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST also deserves a mention. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +1.08% and a Zacks Rank #3.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings per share is currently pegged at $4.72. This implies a gain of 12.4% from the previous-year period. COST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

