Arcos Dorados (ARCO) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO is scheduled to report first-quarter 2023 results on May 17. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at 12 cents, implying a flat performance year over year. In the past 30 days, estimates witnessed a downward revision of 7.7%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $959.6 million, indicating an upside of 21.9% year over year.

Factors to Note

ARCO’s results in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to benefit from sharp increase in systemwide comparable sales, new restaurant openings and strong growth in on-premise sales. Robust digital sales are likely to have driven its top line in the quarter under review.



However, Venezuela’s macroeconomic volatility, including the continuing hyperinflationary environment, higher Food & Paper (F&P) costs and payroll expenses are likely to hurt ARCO’s results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arcos Dorados this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Arcos Dorados has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Arcos Dorados carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings

Here are some stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Walmart WMT currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank #3. WMT is likely to register a bottom-line improvement while reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $1.31, which suggest a marginal increase of 0.8% from the year-ago period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Walmart’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $148.7 billion, indicating a rise of 5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. WMT delivered an earnings beat of 6.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Urban Outfitters URBN currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. URBN is likely to register an increase in the bottom line while reporting first-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 37 cents, implying an improvement of 12.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Urban Outfitters’ top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.09 billion, suggesting a rise of 3.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



American Eagle Outfitters AEO currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.46% and a Zacks Rank #3. AEO is likely to register a bottom-line increase while reporting first-quarter fiscal 2023 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share is pegged at 17 cents, suggesting a rise of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.



American Eagle Outfitters’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.06 billion, which indicates a marginal increase of 0.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. American Eagle Outfitters has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.9%, on average.



