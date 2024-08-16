Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Reports in Line Q2 Earnings, Stock Down

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO reported second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues surpassed the same. The top line beat the estimate for the fourth straight quarter. The company’s shares declined 4.7% on Aug 15 following the results.

Delving Deeper

ARCO reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 13 cents in the second quarter. The metric remained flat year over year.



It reported quarterly revenues of $1,110.9 million, beating the consensus mark of $1,056 million. Moreover, the top line increased 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. The revenue increase can be attributed to a rise in guest traffic, which has continued to boost comparable sales. Despite consumers becoming more cautious with their discretionary spending, McDonald's has successfully positioned itself as the region's preferred quick-service restaurant brand. This success is driven by the company's effective omnichannel strategy, strong value offerings and operational excellence.



Digital channel sales contributed more than 57% to systemwide sales. Systemwide comparable sales improved 40.8% year over year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote

Operating Highlights

In the second quarter, operating income amounted to $74.2 million compared with $74.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



Food and paper costs came in at $372.9 million compared with $351.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter. General and administrative expenses were $73 million compared with $69.5 million in the year-earlier period.



Adjusted EBITDA reached $118.8 million compared with $110.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jun 30, 2024, totaled $104.2 million compared with $196.7 million on Dec 31, 2023.



Total financial debt as of Jun 30, 2024, was $724.6 million compared with $729.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Store Developments

In the first half of 2024, the company launched 37 Experience of the Future (EOTF) restaurants, with 34 of these being free-standing locations. In its largest market, Brazil, the company introduced 21 EOTF restaurants, including 20 new free-standing units.

Zacks Rank

Arcos Dorados currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Retail-Wholesale Releases

The Wendy’s Company WEN reported dismal second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a year-over-year basis, the top line rose while the bottom line declined. Solid same-restaurant sales and strength in the U.S. breakfast sales and digital sales momentum aided the company’s performance.



The company continues to focus on industry-leading quality, innovation and value. WEN aims to maintain a customer-first approach while driving its restaurant economic model throughout the year and beyond.



Shake Shack Inc. SHAK posted decent second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The bottom and the top line increased on a year-over-year basis. In the quarter, the company benefited from product innovations, strategic menu pricing, technology implementations and promotions.



Looking ahead, SHAK is committed to achieving efficiency across regions and formats by utilizing drive-throughs and third-party delivery. The company plans to reduce build costs by 10% in 2024 and further lower costs in 2025, enabling the exploration of new real estate options while maintaining returns. It intends to achieve strong unit-level economics and boost ROI, fostering long-term value creation for its shareholders.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated CAKE reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The bottom and the top line increased from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



In the quarter, CAKE stated benefits from strong demand and sales performance of new restaurant openings. Also, improvements in food efficiencies, labor productivity, overtime and wage management enhanced restaurant-level profitability. The company emphasizes strengthening its operational service to drive long-term growth.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Wendy's Company (WEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shake Shack, Inc. (SHAK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.