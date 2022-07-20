Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arcos Dorados (ARCO) closed at $6.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the restaurant owner had lost 5.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Arcos Dorados as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $702.37 million, up 18.79% from the year-ago period.

ARCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.33% and +16.58%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arcos Dorados should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower within the past month. Arcos Dorados currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Arcos Dorados's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.71.

Meanwhile, ARCO's PEG ratio is currently 0.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

