Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Gears Up for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 14.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, down 7.1% year over year. In the past 30 days, earnings estimates for the quarter have witnessed downward revisions of 38.1%. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.05 billion, up 1.6% year over year.

Factors to Note

Arcos Dorados’ second-quarter 2024 top line is likely to have been aided by robust comparable sales, expansion efforts as well as strong performance in Brazil and the North Latin American divisions. The company is likely to have witnessed positive guest traffic in the quarter to be reported. Robust digital sales are anticipated to propel ARCO's quarterly results.



By carefully managing pricing, product mix and guest volumes, the company is driving sales growth. In order to sustain this growth, ARCO needs to focus on maintaining its strong guest volumes as McDonald’s restaurants in the region consistently attract the highest number of customers.

However, the company’s performance is likely to have been hurt by an inflationary environment, higher food & paper costs and payroll expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Arcos Dorados this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: Arcos Dorados has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Arcos Dorados currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season:



Ollie's Bargain OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.38% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is likely to register an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share of 78 cents implies a rise of 16.4% from the year-ago reported number.



Ollie's Bargain’s top line is expected to have increased year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $562.4 million, which indicates an increase of 9.3% from the prior-year quarter's level. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.4%, on average.



Target TGT has an Earnings ESP of +0.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The top line is anticipated to have improved year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $25.3 billion, which implies a 1.9% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.18 per share, up 21.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. TGT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.4%, on average.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $80.1 billion, which implies a rise of 1.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings has increased a penny in the past 30 days to $5.02 per share. The consensus mark for earnings indicates growth of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. COST's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 2.3%.



