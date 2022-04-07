Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, Arcos Dorados (ARCO) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. ARCO surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ARCO has rallied 6.2% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests ARCO could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ARCO's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting ARCO on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

