Arconic's (ARNC) Earnings Top Estimates in Q3, Revenues Lag
Arconic Inc. ARNC logged profits (as reported) of $95 million or 21 cents per share in third-quarter 2019, down 41% from a profit of $161 million or 32 cents in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line was hurt by non-cash asset impairment charges of $108 million.
Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 58 cents, up from 32 cents a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents.
Arconic recorded revenues of $3,559 million, up around 1% year over year. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,602.4 million.
Organic revenues rose 6% year over year on the back of strong volumes across major markets and favorable pricing.
Arconic Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Arconic Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Arconic Inc. Quote
Segment Highlights
Engineered Products and Forgings (EP&F): Revenues in the division were $1.8 billion, up 7% year over year. Organic revenues in the segment rose 8%, supported by growth in aerospace engines, defense and commercial transportation.
Global Rolled Products (GRP): Revenues in the division fell 4% year over year to $1.8 billion in the quarter. Organic revenues in the segment went up 5%. The division gained from favorable pricing.
Financial Position
Arconic had cash and cash equivalents of $1,321 million at the end of the quarter, down around 14% year over year. Long-term debt fell roughly 22% year over year to $4,905 million.
Cash provided from operations was $52 million in the reported quarter.
Outlook
Arconic provided its updated full-year 2019 guidance. It now expects revenues in the range of $14.15-$14.35 billion, down from its prior view of $14.3-$14.6 billion.
The company raised its adjusted earnings guidance for 2019 to the range of $2.07-$2.11 per share from its earlier expectation of $1.95-$2.05 per share. Moreover, the company continues to expect adjusted free cash flow to be in the band of $700-$800 million for 2019.
Arconic also expects adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter to be in the range of 49-53 cents.
Moreover, Arconic raised the annualized cost reduction commitment to roughly $280 million on a run-rate basis, from its prior expectation of $260 million. It expects to capture around $180 million of savings in 2019, also up from earlier commitment of $140 million.
Price Performance
Arconic's shares have rallied 70.7% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 18.1% rise.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.