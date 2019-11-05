Arconic's (ARNC) Earnings Top Estimates in Q3, Revenues Lag

Arconic Inc. ARNC logged profits (as reported) of $95 million or 21 cents per share in third-quarter 2019, down 41% from a profit of $161 million or 32 cents in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line was hurt by non-cash asset impairment charges of $108 million.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 58 cents, up from 32 cents a year ago. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents.



Arconic recorded revenues of $3,559 million, up around 1% year over year. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,602.4 million.



Organic revenues rose 6% year over year on the back of strong volumes across major markets and favorable pricing.

Segment Highlights



Engineered Products and Forgings (EP&F): Revenues in the division were $1.8 billion, up 7% year over year. Organic revenues in the segment rose 8%, supported by growth in aerospace engines, defense and commercial transportation.



Global Rolled Products (GRP): Revenues in the division fell 4% year over year to $1.8 billion in the quarter. Organic revenues in the segment went up 5%. The division gained from favorable pricing.



Financial Position



Arconic had cash and cash equivalents of $1,321 million at the end of the quarter, down around 14% year over year. Long-term debt fell roughly 22% year over year to $4,905 million.



Cash provided from operations was $52 million in the reported quarter.



Outlook



Arconic provided its updated full-year 2019 guidance. It now expects revenues in the range of $14.15-$14.35 billion, down from its prior view of $14.3-$14.6 billion.



The company raised its adjusted earnings guidance for 2019 to the range of $2.07-$2.11 per share from its earlier expectation of $1.95-$2.05 per share. Moreover, the company continues to expect adjusted free cash flow to be in the band of $700-$800 million for 2019.



Arconic also expects adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter to be in the range of 49-53 cents.



Moreover, Arconic raised the annualized cost reduction commitment to roughly $280 million on a run-rate basis, from its prior expectation of $260 million. It expects to capture around $180 million of savings in 2019, also up from earlier commitment of $140 million.



Price Performance



Arconic's shares have rallied 70.7% year to date, outperforming the industry’s 18.1% rise.







Zacks Rank & Key Picks



Arconic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Kinross Gold Corporation KGC and Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV, all sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Agnico Eagle has a projected earnings growth rate of 168.6% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied 66% in a year’s time.



Kinross has projected earnings growth rate of 210% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged around 77% in a year’s time.



Franco-Nevada has estimated earnings growth rate of 39.3% for the current year. The company’s shares have gained roughly 48% in a year’s time.



