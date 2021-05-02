Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Arconic:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = US$178m ÷ (US$6.3b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, Arconic has an ROCE of 3.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

NYSE:ARNC Return on Capital Employed May 2nd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Arconic compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Arconic doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last three years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.7% from 7.2% three years ago. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

Our Take On Arconic's ROCE

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Arconic's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Since the stock has skyrocketed 235% over the last year, it looks like investors have high expectations of the stock. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Arconic, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

