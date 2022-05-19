Commodities
ARNC

Arconic looks to sell Russian operations

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published

U.S. aluminum products maker Arconic Corp said on Thursday it would pursue a sale of its Russian operations after a review of strategic alternatives and warned of a charge of up to $500 million.

Adds details on Russian operations, warning on charge

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. aluminum products maker Arconic Corp ARNC.N said on Thursday it would pursue a sale of its Russian operations after a review of strategic alternatives and warned of a charge of up to $500 million.

Arconic joins other Western companies that are selling their Russian assets as they scramble to comply with sanctions over the Ukraine war.

"Sadly, the conflict in Ukraine has made our operation in Russia untenable," Arconic Chief Executive Tim Myers said in a statement.

Arconic had paused new contracts in Russia in March. However, the company in May had warned that its employees could face criminal charges if it made any abrupt or unapproved changes to its Russian operations, based on an ongoing dispute with the country's antitrust body.

The company employs 3,000 people in Russia, which made up 16% of its total revenue in 2021.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARNC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular