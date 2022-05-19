Arconic looks to sell Russian operations
May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. aluminum products maker Arconic Corp ARNC.N said on Thursday it would pursue the sale of its Russian operations after a review of strategic alternatives.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))
