Commodities
ARNC

Arconic looks to sell Russian operations

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published

U.S. aluminum products maker Arconic Corp said on Thursday it would pursue the sale of its Russian operations after a review of strategic alternatives.

May 19 (Reuters) - U.S. aluminum products maker Arconic Corp ARNC.N said on Thursday it would pursue the sale of its Russian operations after a review of strategic alternatives.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARNC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular