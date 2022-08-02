Arconic Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Arconic Inc. (ARNC):

Earnings: $114 million in Q2 vs. -$427 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.05 in Q2 vs. -$3.89 in the same period last year. Analysts projected $0.72 per share Revenue: $2.55 billion in Q2 vs. $1.80 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.6 - $10.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.