Arconic Inc. Q1 Profit Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Arconic Inc. (ARNC) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $42 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $52 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.4% to $2.19 billion from $1.68 billion last year.

Arconic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $42 Mln. vs. $52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $2.19 Bln vs. $1.68 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10.1 - $10.5 Bln

