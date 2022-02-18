Arconic Guides FY22 Revenue Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Arconic Corp. (ARNC) initiated its revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 in a range of $9.9 billion to $10.3 billion, assuming LME aluminum price of $3,000/mt and Midwest Premium of $700/mt for the full year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $8.71 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.