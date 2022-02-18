Markets
ARNC

Arconic Guides FY22 Revenue Well Above Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Arconic Corp. (ARNC) initiated its revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 in a range of $9.9 billion to $10.3 billion, assuming LME aluminum price of $3,000/mt and Midwest Premium of $700/mt for the full year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $8.71 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARNC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular