Arconic (ARNC) Surges: Stock Moves 9.6% Higher

Arconic Inc. ARNC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 10% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 44.4% in the past one-month time frame

The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower in the same time frame, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Arconic currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Arconic Inc. Price

Arconic Inc. price | Arconic Inc. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Mining – Non Ferrous industry is Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



