Arconic (ARNC) Price Target Increased by 10.64% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an increase of 10.64% from the prior estimate of 23.97 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from the latest reported closing price of 0.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 609 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arconic. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARNC is 0.21%, an increase of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 105,042K shares. The put/call ratio of ARNC is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,024K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,403K shares, representing a decrease of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 3.62% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 4,011K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 3,720K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,090K shares, representing an increase of 70.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 174.91% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,525K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 840K shares, representing an increase of 76.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 387.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Arconic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arconic Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

