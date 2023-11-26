Arco Resources (TSXV:ARR) Price Target Increased by 9.30% to 13.70

The average one-year price target for Arco Resources (TSXV:ARR) has been revised to 13.70 / share. This is an increase of 9.30% from the prior estimate of 12.53 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.60 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.25% from the latest reported closing price of 6.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arco Resources. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARR is 0.00%, an increase of 12.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.50% to 28K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 17.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 38.89% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 5K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.