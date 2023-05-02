Arco Platform Rises 14.5% on Sweetened Offer From General Atlantic: Is it Enough?

Educational services producer Arco Platform (US:ARCE) rose 14.5% in trading on Monday after investors General Atlantic and Dragoneer Investment Group disclosed an increased takeover offer for the group in a 13D filing earlier.

The latest offer is a deal sweetened following an initial offer by the consortium in late November 2022 at $11 per share. At the time ARCE shares were trading at their lowest point in five years, down almost 90% from highs reached during the pandemic.

ARCE stock closed at $12.48 a share before shedding less than 1% in extended trading on Monday. Over the last six months, the shares are up 14.8% as the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (US:EWZ) price has declined 15.2%.

Arco Platform Ltd is a Brazilian educational technology company that provides a comprehensive platform for K-12 schools and students in South America’s most-populous country. The company's mission is to revolutionize the way education is delivered in Brazil through the use of technology. Arco's platform offers a variety of educational content and tools that are designed to improve student performance and engagement.

Eases Selling Pressure

The initial offer alleviated selling pressure in the stock and added something of a floor to the share price over the intervening months.

Arco’s management acknowledged the proposal and formed a special committee to evaluate if the terms were in the best interests of shareholders. Minority shareholders of the group urged Arco’s directors to reject the proposal claiming that it was unfavorable to the rest of holders.

General Atlantic and Dragoneer own a combined 17.7% of the float from the ownership of 8.3 million shares as reported in the latest filing.

In the latest development, Arco’s board of directors' special committee has agreed to negotiate definitive agreements with the two suitors regarding a potential transaction. However, there is no assurance that a transaction will be approved at any time or as to the price or other terms of any such transaction.

Good Deal for Holders

When trying to understand if a deal is good for holders, here at Fintel we like to use the platform's analysis of financial metrics and overall health to see how the stock ranks against peers.

ARCE generated 44% sales growth worth around $350 million at current spot rates for the 2022 year. While the company is profitable on an underlying basis, posting positive adjusted net income basis, it continues to trade on a very high valuation.

While a high valuation can be justified on the growth prospects for a company, in the current environment with central banks raising cash rates, profitability at a price remains a key concern for investors.

JP Morgan analyst Marcelo Santos thinks that the stock will continue to be driven by the tender offer over the medium term and not so much by the financial performance of the company with its valuation in play.

Strong Growth Seen

Arco’s financial results have been impressive, with net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaling 679.3 million Brazilian reals ($136.2 million), a 47.4% year-over-year increase. For the full year 2022, net revenue increased 44.1% year-over-year to 1,775.4 million reals.

The results were driven by the firm's core solutions, which increased 46.1% to 1.37 billion reals, and supplemental solutions, which increased 37.7% to 407.8 million reals. Excluding recent M&A activity, net revenue increased 52.6% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 37.1% year-over-year for the full year 2022.

Despite positive results from integration and efficiency initiatives, costs in 2022 were aggravated by non-recurring costs related to atypically late additional orders of pedagogical materials by partner schools in Q2. Additionally, increased costs for printing 2023 educational materials were hit by widespread price increases in the paper supply chain due to pulp and paper price increases globally.

Regardless of the tender offer outcome, the company continues to generate strong growth which should generate better positive stock momentum through 2023.

