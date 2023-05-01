News & Insights

Arco Platform Rises 14% On Sweetened Buyout Proposal

May 01, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE), a technology company in the education sector, are rising more than 14% Monday morning after the company said it received a revised buyout proposal from General Atlantic L.P. and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC for $13 per share, to be paid in cash.

In November last year, the company had received an acquisition proposal for $11 per share from the same parties.

ARCE, currently at $12.52, has been trading in the range of $7.85-$19.96 in the last 52 weeks.

