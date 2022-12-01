Markets
ARCE

Arco Platform Rallies On Buyout Proposal

December 01, 2022 — 10:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Arco Platform Limited (ARCE) are rising more than 21% Thursday morning after the company said it received a buy-out proposal from General Atlantic L.P. and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC.

The purchase price proposed by the companies is $11 per share, a 22% premium over the closing price of 9.04, as on November 30.

Arco Platform, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil.

ARCE, currently at $11.01, has traded in the range of $7.85-$23.18 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.