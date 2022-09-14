Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) investors are sitting on a loss of 70% if they invested three years ago

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really bad investments should be rare. So consider, for a moment, the misfortune of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) investors who have held the stock for three years as it declined a whopping 70%. That'd be enough to cause even the strongest minds some disquiet. And over the last year the share price fell 43%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 19% in a month. However, we note the price may have been impacted by the broader market, which is down 8.1% in the same time period.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Arco Platform made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Arco Platform saw its revenue grow by 35% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 19% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image). NasdaqGS:ARCE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 14th 2022

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Arco Platform shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 43%. The market shed around 16%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Shareholders have lost 19% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

