Arco Platform Founders, General Atlantic Jointly Bid $11 a Share to Acquire Company

Fintel reports that Brasil de Sa Cavalcante Oto has filed a 13D form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19,103,363 shares of Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE). This represents 39.3% of the company.

In the last filing, dated Feb. 7, 2022, they reported owning 39.34% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

On Nov. 30, the investor said hedge fund General Atlantic joined it in a bidding group and submitted an $11.00 per share nonbinding offer for the outstanding shares the group does not already own.

The group said the bidders "agreed to deal exclusively with each other in pursuing the proposed transaction and to cooperate and participate in the negotiation of the terms of the definitive documentation in connection with the proposed transaction."

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. The company's data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allow students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Keenan Capital, LLC holds 4,098,358 shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,856,954 shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCE by 23.33% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,711,223 shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wishbone Management, LP holds 2,300,000 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050,000 shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCE by 35.91% over the last quarter.

Arisaig Partners (Asia) Pte Ltd. holds 2,264,964 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc /md/ holds 2,219,409 shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,221,419 shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCE by 58.27% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arco Platform Ltd. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.55%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Arco Platform Ltd is 0.6636%, a decrease of 15.7138%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 30,541,124 shares.

Fintel's Fund Sentiment Score is a quantitative model that ranks companies from zero to 100 based on Fund Sentiment. Fund Sentiment is important because it tells you if funds are buying or selling - and in particular how the company ranks compared to other companies in the investing universe.

