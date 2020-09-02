Arco Platform Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ARCE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arco Platform Ltd (Symbol: ARCE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.99, changing hands as high as $48.18 per share. Arco Platform Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCE's low point in its 52 week range is $29.09 per share, with $59.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.99.

