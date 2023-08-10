Arco Platform Agrees To Be Taken Private For US$14/shr

(RTTNews) - Arco Platform Limited (ARCE), an operating system for K-12 schools, said that it has reached a definitive agreement and plan of merger with Achieve Holdings and Achieve Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bidders' HoldCo, pursuant to which investment entities affiliated with General Atlantic L.P. and Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC have agreed to acquire all of the outstanding Class A common shares of the Company, that are not held by such parties or Oto Brasil de S Cavalcante and Ari de S Cavalcante Neto or their respective affiliates or the Rollover Shareholders, for a purchase price of US$14.00 per Share in cash without interest. The Per Share Merger Consideration values Arco at a total enterprise value of about US$1.5 billion.

The per share merger consideration represents a 55% premium over the closing price of US$9.04 per Share on November 30, 2022, the last trading day before the company disclosed receipt of the Bidders' proposal to acquire all of the Public Shares.

The per share merger consideration also represents a 28% premium over the initial proposed purchase price of US$11.00 per Share as disclosed on November 30, 2022, and an 8% premium over the revised proposed purchase price of US$13.00 per Share as disclosed on May 1, 2023.

The Merger is currently expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024.

