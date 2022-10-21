ARCO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.19, changing hands as low as $7.03 per share. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCO's low point in its 52 week range is $4.33 per share, with $8.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.