ARCO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (Symbol: ARCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.97, changing hands as low as $8.93 per share. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.73 per share, with $11.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.94.

