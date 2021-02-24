US Markets
ARCE

Arco, Cogna bidding for Brazilian learning systems owned by Pearson- report

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian education companies Arco Platform Ltd and Cogna Educacao SA are interested in acquiring the Brazilian learnings systems owned by Pearson PLC , Valor Economico reported, without citing how it got the information.

Pearson acquired the learning systems from Brazilian private education group SEB ten years ago for 888 million reais ($163 million). Arco, Pearson and Cogna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 5.4399 reais)

