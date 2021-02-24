Arco, Cogna bidding for Brazilian learning systems owned by Pearson- report

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian education companies Arco Platform Ltd ARCE.O and Cogna Educacao SA COGN3.SA are interested in acquiring the Brazilian learnings systems owned by Pearson PLC PSON.L , Valor Economico reported, without citing how it got the information.

Pearson acquired the learning systems from Brazilian private education group SEB ten years ago for 888 million reais ($163 million). Arco, Pearson and Cogna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 5.4399 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)

