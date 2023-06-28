News & Insights

US Markets
CIR

Arcline proposes to buy Circor International for $57/share

June 28, 2023 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1, adds details on the deal in paragraph 2, adds background on rival's bid in paragraph 3

June 28 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Arcline Investment Management LP on Wednesday proposed to buy Circor International Inc CIR.N for $57 per share in cash, toppling a rival bid from KKR & Co Inc KKR.N for the industrial machinery maker.

Arcline's offer represents a premium of about 12% to the $51 per share offered by KKR.

Circor said on Tuesday it would proceed with plans to sell itself to private equity firm KKR in a $1.7 billion deal after snubbing an offer from an unnamed bidder, which sources identified as private equity firm Arcline Investment Management.

Arcline, which owns Fairbanks Morse Defense, is a provider of diesel engines and equipment to the U.S. Navy.

Circor, which makes flow-control products to help manage and control liquids and gases, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Priyamvada.C@thomsonreuters.comhttps://twitter.com/priyamouli1812?lang=en;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CIR
KKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.