Arcland Sakamoto (TYO:9842) Price Target Increased by 6.67% to 1,632.00

The average one-year price target for Arcland Sakamoto (TYO:9842) has been revised to 1,632.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.67% from the prior estimate of 1,530.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,616.00 to a high of 1,680.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.67% from the latest reported closing price of 1,643.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcland Sakamoto. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9842 is 0.04%, a decrease of 21.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 4,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,858K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares, representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9842 by 0.34% over the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 525K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 342K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 277K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 238K shares, representing an increase of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9842 by 19.59% over the last quarter.

FJSCX - Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies Fund holds 202K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing a decrease of 94.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9842 by 46.36% over the last quarter.

