Arcland Sakamoto (TYO:9842) Price Target Decreased by 16.67% to 1,530.00

The average one-year price target for Arcland Sakamoto (TYO:9842) has been revised to 1,530.00 / share. This is an decrease of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 1,836.00 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,515.00 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.32% from the latest reported closing price of 1,616.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Arcland Sakamoto Maintains 2.54% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.54%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcland Sakamoto. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9842 is 0.06%, an increase of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 4,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,786K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDMLX - Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds 525K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FJSCX - Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies Fund holds 394K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 342K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9842 by 4.49% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 238K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9842 by 8.58% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.