Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) May Not Be Profitable But It Seems To Be Managing Its Debt Just Fine, Anyway

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Arcimoto's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Arcimoto had US$3.25m of debt, up from US$1.30m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$33.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$29.7m.

How Strong Is Arcimoto's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGM:FUV Debt to Equity History December 18th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Arcimoto had liabilities of US$5.97m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.09m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$33.0m in cash and US$38.4k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$25.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Arcimoto could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Arcimoto has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Arcimoto's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Arcimoto wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 68%, to US$4.2m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is Arcimoto?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And in the last year Arcimoto had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$47m and booked a US$31m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of US$29.7m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Arcimoto's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Arcimoto you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

