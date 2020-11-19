Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

As you might know, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) last week released its latest third-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$684k missing forecasts by 32%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.15 some 23% below prior forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqCM:FUV Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Following the latest results, Arcimoto's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$21.9m in 2021. This would be a substantial 770% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 29% to US$0.45. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$26.8m and US$0.44 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts making a serious cut to their revenue outlook while also expecting losses per share to increase.

The analysts lifted their price target 7.8% to US$8.30, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Arcimoto analyst has a price target of US$10.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$3.50. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Arcimoto's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 85% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 25% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Arcimoto to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Arcimoto's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Arcimoto. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Arcimoto going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Arcimoto you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.

