Arcimoto (FUV) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y

Arcimoto FUV incurred second-quarter 2022 loss of 39 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 33 cents. Also, the figure was wider than the prior-year quarter’s loss of 23 cents a share.



Revenues skyrocketed 109% year over year to $1.5 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1 million.



The company reported a gross loss of $4.6 million in the quarter, wider than the year-ago loss figure of $2.5 million.

Arcimoto, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Arcimoto, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Arcimoto, Inc. Quote

Segmental Highlights

Arcimoto has three reportable segments, namely fun utility vehicles (FUV), rental and TMW.



The FUV segment consists of the sale of electric vehicle product lines while the rental segment‘s operations are related to generating revenues from the short-term rental of its electric vehicles via various channels or networks. The TMW segment engages in the design, production, sales and installation of a bolt-on kit that converts a two-wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three-wheeled motorcycle.



The FUV segment reported revenues of $1.01 million in the quarter, up from $0.67 million a year ago. The operating loss came at $14.3 million, deteriorating from $8.9 million incurred in the year-ago period.



The rental segment reported revenues of $53,818, increasing from $16,618. The segment incurred an operating loss of $0.51 million against a profit of $16,617 in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues for the TMW segment were $0.43 million, up from $0.03 million a year ago. The operating loss was $0.31 million, narrower from $0.42 million.

Financial Highlights

Total inventory amounted to $11.4 million as of Jun 30, 2022, increasing from $7.8 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Research and development expenses shot up to $3.7 million from $2.6 million a year ago. General and administrative expenses went up to $3.8 million from $2.6 million. Total operating expenses during the quarter was $10 million, jumping from $6.8 million in the comparable quarter of 2021.



Cash and cash equivalents came to $5 million as of quaretr-end, falling significantly from $16 million in the year-ago quarter.

FUV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently.



