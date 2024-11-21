archTIS Ltd. Secures Strong Shareholder Support

archTIS Ltd. (AU:AR9) has released an update.

archTIS Limited (ASX:AR9, OTCQB:ARHLF) successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions carried by a poll. Key approvals include the re-election of Dr. Miles Jakeman as a director and the issuance of options and performance rights to CEO Daniel Lai. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

