archTIS Ltd. Announces New Securities Placement

archTIS Ltd. (AU:AR9) has released an update.

archTIS Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of up to 3,412,969 options as part of a new securities placement, with the issuance date set for November 22, 2024. This move aims to boost the company’s capital and potentially enhance its market position on the ASX. Investors may find this an intriguing opportunity to explore the company’s future growth potential.

