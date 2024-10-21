archTIS Ltd. Announces New Securities Issue

archTIS Ltd. (AU:AR9) has released an update.

archTIS Ltd. has announced a new issue of securities, proposing to release 416,504 options and 2,082,521 performance rights. This strategic move is set to enhance the company’s capital structure, attracting investors keen on growth opportunities. The proposed issuance date for these securities is November 22, 2024.

For further insights into AU:AR9 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.