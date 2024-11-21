archTIS Ltd. Announces Director Change and Shareholdings

archTIS Ltd. (AU:AR9) has released an update.
archTIS Ltd. has announced that Ms. Leanne Graham has ceased to be a director as of November 22, 2024. Graham holds 1,011,569 fully paid ordinary shares and has unlisted options in the company through Cloud Rainmakers Limited. Investors may find this change in directorship noteworthy as it could influence the company’s strategic direction.
