Archrock vs. Forum Energy: Which Energy Stock Is the Smarter Bet Now?

In the energy sector, Archrock Inc. AROC and Forum Energy Technologies FET are two leading companies with different business operations and customer bases. Archrock primarily focuses on providing natural gas compression services that support gas production, processing and transportation. In contrast, Forum Energy is a manufacturing firm that offers highly engineered products to support the operations of oil, natural gas and renewable companies.

Over the past year, Forum Energy has rallied 203.6%, outperforming Archrock’s 34.3% gain. While price gains demonstrate the attractiveness of any stock, it would be wiser to evaluate the fundamentals of both stocks before jumping to a conclusion. In the past month, the escalating tensions in the Middle East have shaken global commodity markets, with oil and gas prices rising sharply. It is important to closely examine the business environment for both AROC and FET before taking an investment decision.



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AROC’s Strong Backlog and LNG Tailwinds Drive Growth

Archrock is involved in providing natural gas compression services and has a stable business model supported by fee-based contracts with long-term customers. This enables the company to maintain stable revenues and cash flows in a volatile economy. The United States remains the largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) globally, and its export capacity is expected to grow further in 2026. In its latestearnings call AROC mentioned that natural production in the United States is expected to reach record highs for the sixth consecutive year in 2026.

These developments are expected to drive higher investments in natural gas production, transportation and compression infrastructure. Incremental demand for natural gas for LNG exports is expected to support sustained demand for Archrock's compression fleet. In fact, AROC has maintained an average fleet utilization rate of 95% for 11 consecutive quarters, which demonstrates the high quality of its compression equipment and efficiency in operations. For 2026, Archrock mentioned that it has a significant backlog, with 85% horsepower already contracted. AROC has started booking horsepower for delivery in 2027. This strong backlog highlights continued customer demand for its services and supports a positive business outlook for the company.



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Innovation-Led Growth and Strong Backlog Boost FET’s Prospects

Forum Energy Technologies is a manufacturing firm that provides consumable products used by its customers in drilling, well construction and completion, refineries and processing centers. It offers capital products, which primarily include drilling rig equipment, pressure pumping equipment and equipment used in renewable energy projects. FET caters to a wide variety of customers and helps them lower expenses and increase efficiency and productivity. The company highlighted that the key driver of its growth and market expansion is innovation. Through new product offerings and a continued focus on innovation, FET is building a strong technology pipeline that is expected to support its growth and revenues in the future.

The company is focused on developing new products that will help oil and gas operators to reduce emissions and increase efficiency. In the United States, oil production is expected to grow in the upcoming years, supported by economic growth. Natural gas production is anticipated to increase with additional export capacity coming online and higher electricity demand from data centers. Thus, the company expects to see sustained demand for its services.

In fact, despite a slowdown in drilling activities in North America, Forum Energy has secured the highest year-end backlog in 11 years in 2025. The company is entering 2026 with a backlog of $312 million, up 46% from year-end 2024. Its strong backlog and the continued focus on innovation are expected to provide revenue visibility and drive long-term growth.

Valuation Snapshot

Considering the valuation snapshot, it has become evident that investors are now willing to pay a premium for Archrock over Forum Energy, due to its stable business model. This is reflected in the fact that AROC trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 10.10X, above FET’s 9.72X.



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AROC vs. FET: Which One is a Smarter Bet?

Archrock stands out for its revenue and cash flow stability, even during volatile times. Increased U.S. LNG exports and natural gas production expected in 2026 are likely to drive higher demand for its compression services, supporting a positive outlook for Archrock. Investors who prefer stability can buy AROC, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, due to the contractual nature of its business. Investors with a higher risk tolerance, who wish to have exposure to oil price volatility, may continue to hold FET, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.