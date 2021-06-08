Archrock Selects Infosys (INFY) to Integrate Digital Technology

Infosys INFY recently announced its collaboration with one of the leading providers of natural gas compression services in the United States, Archrock, Inc. Per this deal, Infosys will integrate digital technologies and mobile tools for Archrock’s field service technicians.

The India-based IT services provider will leverage its pre-configured accelerator for Microsoft’s MSFT Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Application, which is expected to streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Archrock's field services and operations.

Growth in Digital Business: A Key Positive

Solid demand for Infosys’ digital services as well as its cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), security and data analytics solutions is a key growth driver. The company benefits from higher investments by clients in digital transformation across workplaces. This has accelerated amid the pandemic-induced remote-working environment.

Infosys Limited Price

Infosys Limited price | Infosys Limited Quote

The pandemic is boosting the digital transformation market. Per a Grand view research report, the global digital transformation market size is projected to see a CAGR of 23.6% from 2021 to 2028 and reach $1.76 trillion.

Notably, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s digital revenues, which contributed 48.5% to the total revenues, grew 31.3% year over year (29.4% at constant currency) to $6.58 billion in fiscal 2021. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infosys has been attempting to reinforce its digital-transformation capabilities for expanding and solidifying the firm’s position in the highly competitive environment. The company is enabling its clients across more than 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation.

Notably, Infosys is looking to build a robust team of digital specialists in order to cater to clients across all verticals, whose key theme is digital transformation. Reportedly, Infosys has built solutions, driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning, to digitize the data-supply chain.

Enhancing Partnerships

The company has been strengthening its core competencies by pursuing collaborations and acquisitions. Its alliance strategy is targeted at teaming up with leading technology providers, which enables it to cash in on the emerging technologies in a mutually advantageous and cost-competitive manner.

In order to boost the digital, cloud, legacy modernization and automation business, Infosys has cemented strategic tie-ups with Google, Adobe, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and salesforce.com.

We believe such efforts in the digital-transformation business will boost the company’s position to compete with its rivals like Accenture ACN and Cognizant CTSH.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.