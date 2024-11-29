Archrock price target raised to $27 from $25 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Archrock (AROC) to $27 from $25 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst updated the company’s model post the Q3 report.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.