Is Archrock Positioned to Maintain Consistent Capital Returns?

Archrock, Inc. AROC provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy value chain, and generates revenues by leasing compression units and related services, mainly for midstream operations, under long-term contracts. These long-term contracts typically last around six years and provide stable fee-based income for Archrock.

AROC generates enough revenues to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. In 2025, Archrock distributed $212 million to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases, up more than 70% from the prior year. The company has strong coverage of 4.9X to support dividend growth. The provider of oil and gas equipment and services still has $117.7 million authorized for share repurchases.

Investors should note that U.S. LNG exports are expected to rise from 15.1 Bcf per day in 2025 to 16.7 Bcf per day in 2026 and 18.1 Bcf per day in 2027, per data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (“EIA”) short-term energy outlook. The growing export volumes highlight the global transition toward cleaner energy fuels. Increasing LNG exports are likely to boost natural gas production and transportation needs, supporting higher demand for the compression services provided by Archrock and strengthening its revenues to enable continued shareholder returns.

USAC & KGS Also Focus on Returning Capital to Shareholders

USA Compression Partners, LP USAC and Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. KGS are other natural gas compression equipment and service players that generate fee-based revenues by renting their natural gas compression equipment. KGS, by virtue of its resilient business model, is focused on returning capital to shareholders. Similarly, USAC returns capital to its unitholders.

By 2025, USAC achieved 50 consecutive quarters of steady or growing distributions to its unitholders.

In 2025, KGS returned more than $263 million in capital to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases. Kodiak Gas Services has around $32 million for share buybacks.

AROC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Archrock shares have gained 47.7% over the past year compared with the 48.7% return registered by the composite stocks belonging to the industry.



From a valuation standpoint, AROC trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise-value-to-EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 10.18X, above the broader industry average of 9.34X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2026 earnings has been unchanged over the past seven days.



Archrock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

