Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.145

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) will pay a dividend of $0.145 on the 16th of August. The dividend yield will be 7.2% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Archrock Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was higher than its profits, and made up 86% of cash flows. While the cash payout ratio isn't necessarily a cause for concern, the company is probably focusing more on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 50.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 188%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

NYSE:AROC Historic Dividend August 4th 2022

Archrock's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Archrock has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.60 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.58. Payments have been decreasing at a very slow pace in this time period. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Archrock Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Archrock has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. While EPS is growing at a decent rate, but future growth could be limited by the amount of earnings being paid out to shareholders.

Archrock's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Archrock (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

