Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Archrock's shares on or after the 8th of November, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 16th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.14 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.58 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Archrock has a trailing yield of 6.9% on the current share price of $8.41. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Archrock can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 84% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Archrock generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 39% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AROC Historic Dividend November 3rd 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Archrock's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 46% per annum for the past five years. The company is paying out more than three-quarters of its earnings, but it is also generating strong earnings growth.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Archrock's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were eight years ago.

The Bottom Line

Is Archrock an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Archrock's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Archrock is facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Archrock that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

