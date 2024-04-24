Archrock Inc. (AROC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Archrock Inc. (AROC) closed the latest trading day at $19.84, indicating a -0.55% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the natural gas compression services business had gained 2.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.01%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archrock Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.22, signifying a 120% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $260.52 million, reflecting a 13.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.99 per share and a revenue of $1.08 billion, signifying shifts of +43.48% and +9.24%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Archrock Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% lower. As of now, Archrock Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Archrock Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.15. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.67.

Also, we should mention that AROC has a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.98.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

