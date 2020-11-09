Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AROC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that AROC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.38, the dividend yield is 9.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AROC was $6.38, representing a -38.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.42 and a 205.26% increase over the 52 week low of $2.09.

AROC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). AROC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports AROC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.75%, compared to an industry average of -22%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AROC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AROC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AROC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an decrease of -19.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AROC at 5.39%.

