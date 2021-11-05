Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2021

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AROC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that AROC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.45, the dividend yield is 6.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AROC was $8.45, representing a -21.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.80 and a 32.65% increase over the 52 week low of $6.37.

AROC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). AROC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.18. Zacks Investment Research reports AROC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -50%, compared to an industry average of 26%.

