Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AROC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that AROC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.77, the dividend yield is 5.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AROC was $9.77, representing a -9.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.80 and a 127.74% increase over the 52 week low of $4.29.

AROC is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). AROC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports AROC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -50%, compared to an industry average of 31.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AROC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AROC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AROC as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an increase of 22.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AROC at 4.64%.

