Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AROC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that AROC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AROC was $9.43, representing a -8.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.36 and a 351.2% increase over the 52 week low of $2.09.

AROC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). AROC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.19. Zacks Investment Research reports AROC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -31.75%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AROC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.