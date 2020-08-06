Dividends
AROC

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.145 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AROC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that AROC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.39, the dividend yield is 7.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AROC was $7.39, representing a -34.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.29 and a 253.59% increase over the 52 week low of $2.09.

AROC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and TC Energy Corporation (TRP). AROC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.17. Zacks Investment Research reports AROC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -46.03%, compared to an industry average of -33.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AROC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have AROC as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XES with an increase of 44.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AROC at 5.3%.

