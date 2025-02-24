Archrock, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Increased Revenue and Dividend

Archrock reports increased revenue and net income in Q4 and full year 2024, with improved margins and a higher dividend.

Archrock, Inc. announced its financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue to $326.4 million in Q4 and $1.16 billion for the year, up from $259.6 million and $990.3 million in 2023, respectively. Net income for Q4 was $59.8 million, yielding earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34, compared to $33.0 million and $0.21 in the previous year. For 2024, net income reached $172.2 million with an EPS of $1.05, reflecting notable growth driven by robust operational performance and effective strategic initiatives, including a successful acquisition that enhanced their position in electric motor drive compression. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19, a 15% increase from the previous year, and maintained a strong balance sheet with a leverage ratio of 3.3x. Looking ahead, Archrock expresses optimism for 2025, expecting continued growth fueled by demand for natural gas, particularly related to LNG exports and power generation.

Archrock experienced significant revenue growth, with fourth quarter 2024 revenue increasing to $326.4 million from $259.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and full year revenue reaching $1,157.6 million compared to $990.3 million in 2023.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $59.8 million, resulting in a 60% increase year-over-year, alongside an increase in earnings per share (EPS) from $0.21 to $0.34.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, marking a 15% increase compared to the previous year, with a dividend coverage ratio of 3.5x, indicating strong financial health and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Archrock achieved over a 30% growth in adjusted EBITDA year-over-year, with fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA at $183.8 million, showcasing robust operational performance and profitability improvements.

Despite increased revenues and net income, Archrock reported a significant increase in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which rose from $33 million in Q4 2023 to $42 million in Q4 2024, suggesting potential concerns around cost management.

The company incurred transaction-related costs totaling $13.2 million and a non-cash long-lived and other asset impairment of $10.7 million in 2024, indicating substantial expenditures that could impact future profitability.

Adjusted free cash flow was negative in Q4 2024 at -$834 million, signaling potential liquidity issues or heavy investments that may not translate into immediate financial gains.

What are Archrock's Q4 2024 financial results?

Archrock reported Q4 2024 revenue of $326.4 million and net income of $59.8 million, with an EPS of $0.34.

How did Archrock's revenue perform in 2024?

In 2024, Archrock's total revenue was $1,157.6 million, up from $990.3 million in 2023.

What is Archrock's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024?

Archrock's adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2024 was $183.8 million, an increase from $120.3 million in the same quarter of 2023.

What is the dividend declared by Archrock for Q4 2024?

Archrock declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share for Q4 2024, representing a 15% increase compared to Q4 2023.

What is Archrock's outlook for 2025?

Archrock projects strong growth for 2025, with net income guidance between $253 million to $293 million and adjusted EBITDA of $750 million to $790 million.

Full Release



HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) (“Archrock”) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.









Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights











Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $326.4 million compared to $259.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue for 2024 was $1,157.6 million compared to $990.3 million in 2023.



Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $326.4 million compared to $259.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue for 2024 was $1,157.6 million compared to $990.3 million in 2023.



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $59.8 million and EPS was $0.34, compared to $33.0 million and $0.21, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for 2024 was $172.2 million and EPS was $1.05, compared to $105.0 million and $0.67, respectively, in 2023.



Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $59.8 million and EPS was $0.34, compared to $33.0 million and $0.21, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for 2024 was $172.2 million and EPS was $1.05, compared to $105.0 million and $0.67, respectively, in 2023.



Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $61.5 million and adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure defined below) was $0.35, compared to $33.0 million and $0.21, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income for 2024 was $185.2 million and adjusted EPS was $1.13 compared to $105.0 million and $0.67, respectively, in 2023.



Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $61.5 million and adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure defined below) was $0.35, compared to $33.0 million and $0.21, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income for 2024 was $185.2 million and adjusted EPS was $1.13 compared to $105.0 million and $0.67, respectively, in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $183.8 million compared to $120.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $595.4 million compared to $450.4 million in 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure defined below) for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $183.8 million compared to $120.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was $595.4 million compared to $450.4 million in 2023.



Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2024, approximately 15% higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, resulting in dividend coverage of 3.5x.











Management Commentary and Outlook









“Archrock’s outstanding fourth quarter performance rounded out a record-setting year of robust utilization and profitability,” said Brad Childers, Archrock’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “For 2024, we increased our contract operations adjusted gross margin by 500 basis points, improved our net income by over 60% and grew our adjusted EBITDA by more than 30% year over year. We maintained a prudent balance sheet, ending the year with a leverage ratio of 3.3x, and returned $124 million in capital to our shareholders through dividends and share buybacks. We achieved these milestones while concurrently completing a transformative acquisition that established our leadership position in electric motor drive compression.





“We are even more excited about what we are positioned to deliver in 2025. Archrock continues to perform at an exceptional level, reflecting consistent operational execution and the successful progression of our strategic initiatives. Our investment in high-quality assets, excellent customer service and implementation of innovative technology and processes are driving value for our customers and our shareholders.





“Moreover, we see the market opportunities provided by rising energy demand, and in particular, the natural gas required to support growing LNG exports and power generation, continuing into the foreseeable future. With sustained high utilization levels and a large and contracted backlog for 2025, we are booking units for 2026 delivery and believe we will continue to see strong customer demand for new equipment well into next year.





“This impressive and durable investment outlook for Archrock is further underpinned by our financial flexibility and returns-based capital allocation. We are investing in profitable, high-return growth in large midstream and electric motor drive compression to support our high-quality customers in premier, primarily associated gas, plays like the Permian. We also remain committed to consistent growth in shareholder returns and started the year with a 15% year-over-year increase to our quarterly dividend per share, while maintaining prudent dividend coverage and leverage ratios,” concluded Childers.









Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results









Archrock’s fourth quarter 2024 net income of $59.8 million included a non-cash long-lived and other asset impairment of $1.2 million, transaction-related costs totaling $2.2 million and a non-cash unrealized decrease in the fair value of our investment in an unconsolidated affiliate of $1.5 million. Archrock’s fourth quarter 2023 net income of $33.0 million included a non-cash long-lived and other asset impairment of $3.7 million and a non-cash unrealized increase in the fair value of our investment in an unconsolidated affiliate of $1.0 million.





Fourth quarter 2024 selling, general, and administrative expenses of $42.2 million compared to $33.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily reflect the increase in stock price throughout the year, which drove higher long-term incentive compensation, as well as other increases in performance-based short-term and long-term incentive compensation expense given the outperformance relative to earlier expectations in 2024.





Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 included $12.7 million and $2.2 million, respectively, in net gains related to the sale of compression and other assets.





Archrock’s full year 2024 net income of $172.2 million included the following items: transaction-related costs totaling $13.2 million, a non-cash long-lived and other asset impairment of $10.7 million, a debt extinguishment loss of $3.2 million, and a non-cash unrealized decrease in the fair value of our investment in an unconsolidated affiliate of $1.5 million. Archrock’s full year 2023 net income of $105.0 million included the following items: a non-cash long-lived and other asset impairment of $12.0 million, restructuring charges of $1.8 million and a non-cash unrealized decrease in the fair value of our investment in an unconsolidated affiliate of $1.0 million.





Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 and 2023 included $17.9 million and $10.2 million, respectively, in net gains related to the sale of compression and other assets.













Contract Operations













For the fourth quarter of 2024, contract operations segment revenue totaled $286.5 million, an increase of 34% compared to $213.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $200.2 million, up 46% from $137.1 million. Adjusted gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 70%, compared to 64% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Total operating horsepower at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.2 million compared to 3.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Utilization at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 was 96%, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2023.













Aftermarket Services













For the fourth quarter of 2024, aftermarket services segment revenue totaled $40.0 million, compared to $46.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to seasonal delay in service activity. Adjusted gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $9.1 million, compared to $10.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin percentage for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 23%, compared to 22% for the fourth quarter of 2023.









Balance Sheet









Long-term debt was $2.2 billion and our available liquidity totaled $688 million at December 31, 2024. Our leverage ratio was 3.3x as of December 31, 2024, down from 3.5x as of December 31, 2023.









Quarterly Dividend









Our Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock, or $0.70 per share on an annualized basis for the year ended December 31, 2024. Dividend coverage in the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.5x. The fourth quarter 2024 dividend was paid on February 19, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2025.









2025 Annual Guidance









(in thousands, except percentages, per share amounts, and ratios)





















Full Year 2025 Guidance

















































Low





































High

























Net income



(1) (2)











$





253,000









$





293,000













Adjusted EBITDA



(3)















750,000













790,000













Cash available for dividend



(4) (5)















456,000













471,000





















































Segment









































Contract operations revenue









$





1,200,000









$





1,235,000













Contract operations adjusted gross margin percentage













68





%









71





%









Aftermarket services revenue









$





190,000









$





210,000













Aftermarket services adjusted gross margin percentage













22





%









24





%













































Selling, general and administrative









$





147,000









$





142,000





















































Capital expenditures









































Growth capital expenditures









$





330,000









$





370,000













Maintenance capital expenditures













105,000













115,000













Other capital expenditures













35,000













50,000













__________________________________











(1)



2025 annual guidance for net income does not include the impact of long-lived and other asset impairment because due to its nature, it cannot be accurately forecasted. Long-lived and other asset impairment does not impact adjusted EBITDA or cash available for dividend, however it is a reconciling item between these measures and net income. Long-lived and other asset impairment for the years 2024 and 2023 was $10.7 million and $12.0 million, respectively.











(2)



Reflects an estimate of expenses to be incurred related to the acquisition of Total Operations and Production Services, LLC (the “TOPS Acquisition”).











(3)



Management believes adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because this non-GAAP measure, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance, comparability measure and performance measure for period-to-period comparisons.











(4)



Management uses cash available for dividend as a supplemental performance measure to compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned dividends.











(5)



A forward-looking estimate of cash provided by operating activities is not provided because certain items necessary to estimate cash provided by operating activities, including changes in assets and liabilities, are not estimable at this time. Changes in assets and liabilities were $(25.8) million and $(28.0) million for the years 2024 and 2023, respectively.





























Summary Metrics









(in thousands, except percentages, per share amounts and ratios)





















Three Months Ended





















Year Ended





























December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,





















December 31,

















December 31,





























2024

















2024





























2023





















2024





























2023





























Net income









$





59,758













$





37,516













$





33,002

















$





172,231













$





104,998

















Adjusted net income



(1)











$





61,533













$





47,313













$





33,002

















$





185,211













$





104,998

















Adjusted EBITDA



(1)











$





183,844













$





150,854













$





120,263

















$





595,434













$





450,387





































































































Contract operations revenue









$





286,466













$





245,420













$





213,022

















$





980,405













$





809,439

















Contract operations adjusted gross margin









$





200,245













$





165,610













$





137,062

















$





657,353













$





502,691

















Contract operations adjusted gross margin percentage













70









%









67









%









64









%













67









%









62









%





























































































Aftermarket services revenue









$





39,950













$





46,741













$





46,571

















$





177,186













$





180,898

















Aftermarket services adjusted gross margin









$





9,054













$





12,346













$





10,239

















$





41,737













$





38,627

















Aftermarket services adjusted gross margin percentage













23









%









26









%









22









%













24









%









21









%





























































































Selling, general, and administrative









$





42,234













$





34,059













$





33,007

















$





139,121













$





116,639





































































































Net cash provided by operating activities









$





124,338













$





96,900













$





71,719





















429,591

















310,187

















Cash available for dividend



(1)











$





118,089













$





92,887













$





71,484

















$





364,595













$





232,979

















Cash available for dividend coverage



(2)















3.5









x









3.0









x









2.8









x













3.1









x









2.4









x





























































































Adjusted free cash flow



(1) (3)











$





68,945













$





(834,282





)









$





47,385





















(730,472





)













77,696

















Adjusted free cash flow after dividend



(1) (3)











$





38,255













$





(862,147





)









$





23,195





















(840,846





)













(18,100





)

































































































Total available horsepower (at period end)



(4)















4,401

















4,418

















3,759





















4,401

















3,759

















Total operating horsepower (at period end)



(5)















4,227

















4,179

















3,607





















4,227

















3,607

















Horsepower utilization spot (at period end)



(6)















96









%









95









%









96









%













96









%









96









%









__________________________________











(1)



Management believes adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, cash available for dividend, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow after dividend provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP measures, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review current period operating performance, comparability measures and performance measures for period-to-period comparisons.











(2)



Defined as cash available for dividend divided by dividends declared for the period.











(3)



Reflects $866.2 million cash paid in TOPS Acquisition, net of cash acquired.











(4)



Defined as idle and operating horsepower and includes new compressor units completed by a third-party manufacturer that have been delivered to us.











(5)



Defined as horsepower that is operating under contract and horsepower that is idle but under contract and generating revenue such as standby revenue.











(6)



Defined as total available horsepower divided by total operating horsepower at period end.





































Conference Call Details









Archrock will host a conference call on February 25, 2025, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock’s website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1 (800) 715-9871 in the United States or 1 (646) 307-1963 for international calls. The access code is 4749623.





A replay of the webcast will be available on Archrock’s website for 90 days following the event.





Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding transaction-related costs and debt extinguishment loss adjusted for income taxes. A reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share to basic and diluted earnings per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appear below.





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, long-lived and other asset impairment, unrealized change in fair value of investment in unconsolidated affiliate, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment loss, transaction-related costs, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, amortization of capitalized implementation costs and other items. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a reconciliation of our full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income appear below.





Adjusted gross margin, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as revenue less cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization. Adjusted gross margin percentage, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as adjusted gross margin divided by revenue. A reconciliation of adjusted gross margin to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin percentage to gross margin appear below.





Cash available for dividend, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, long-lived and other asset impairment, unrealized change in fair value of investment in unconsolidated affiliate, restructuring charges, debt extinguishment loss, transaction-related costs, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, amortization of capitalized implementation costs and other items, less maintenance capital expenditures, other capital expenditures, cash taxes and cash interest expense. Reconciliations of cash available for dividend to net income and net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of our full year 2025 cash available for dividend guidance to net income appear below.





Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities. A reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.





Adjusted free cash flow after dividend, a non-GAAP measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities plus net cash provided by (used in) investing activities less dividends paid to stockholders. A reconciliation of adjusted free cash flow after dividend to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, appears below.









About Archrock









Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is a premier provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. For more information on how Archrock embodies its purpose,





WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICA



,



visit



www.archrock.com



.









Forward





-





Looking Statements









All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Archrock. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to statements regarding: guidance or estimates related to Archrock’s results of operations or of financial condition; fundamentals of Archrock’s industry, including the attractiveness of returns and valuation, stability of cash flows, demand dynamics and overall outlook, and Archrock’s ability to realize the benefits thereof; Archrock’s expectations regarding future economic, geopolitical and market conditions and trends; Archrock’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth, coverage and leverage reduction strategies, Archrock’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom; Archrock’s financial and operational outlook; demand and growth opportunities for Archrock’s services; structural and process improvement initiatives, the expected timing thereof, Archrock’s ability to successfully effect those initiatives and the expected results therefrom; the operational and financial synergies provided by Archrock’s size; statements regarding Archrock’s dividend policy; the expected benefits of the TOPS Acquisition, including its expected accretion and the expected impact on Archrock’s leverage ratio; and plans and objectives of management for future operations.





While Archrock believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks related to macroeconomic conditions, including an increase in inflation and trade tensions; pandemics and other public health crises; ongoing international conflicts and tensions; risks related to our operations; competitive pressures; risks of acquisitions to reduce our ability to make distributions to our common stockholders; inability to make acquisitions on economically acceptable terms; risks related to our sustainability initiatives; uncertainty to pay dividends in the future; risks related to a substantial amount of debt and our debt agreements; inability to access the capital and credit markets or borrow on affordable terms to obtain additional capital; inability to fund purchases of additional compression equipment; vulnerability to interest rate increases; erosion of the financial condition of our customers; risks related to the loss of our most significant customers; uncertainty of the renewals for our contract operations service agreements; risks related to losing management or operational personnel; dependence on particular suppliers and vulnerability to product shortages and price increases; information technology and cybersecurity risks; tax-related risks; legal and regulatory risks, including climate-related and environmental, social and governance risks.





These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Archrock’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Archrock’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024 and September 30, 2024 and those set forth from time to time in Archrock’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.archrock.com. Except as required by law, Archrock expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.









SOURCE: Archrock, Inc.

















For information, contact:













Megan Repine





VP of Investor Relations





281-836-8360





investor.relations@archrock.com





























Archrock, Inc.

















Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except per share amounts)

























































































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

























December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenue:





































































Contract operations









$





286,466













$





245,420













$





213,022













$





980,405













$





809,439













Aftermarket services













39,950

















46,741

















46,571

















177,186

















180,898













Total revenue













326,416

















292,161

















259,593

















1,157,591

















990,337

















































































Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization





































































Contract operations













86,221

















79,810

















75,960

















323,052

















306,748













Aftermarket services













30,896

















34,395

















36,332

















135,449

















142,271













Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization













117,117

















114,205

















112,292

















458,501

















449,019

















































































Selling, general and administrative













42,234

















34,059

















33,007

















139,121

















116,639













Depreciation and amortization













58,129

















48,377

















42,695

















193,194

















166,241













Long-lived and other asset impairment













1,203

















2,509

















3,658

















10,681

















12,041













Restructuring charges













—

















—

















221

















—

















1,775













Debt extinguishment loss













—

















3,181

















—

















3,181

















—













Interest expense













38,238

















30,179

















27,938

















123,610

















111,488













Transaction-related costs













2,247

















9,220

















—

















13,249

















—













Gain on sale of assets, net













(12,712





)













(2,218





)













(2,181





)













(17,887





)













(10,199





)









Other (income) expense, net













1,598

















(304





)













(745





)













1,561

















1,086













Income before income taxes













78,362

















52,953

















42,708

















232,380

















142,247













Provision for income taxes













18,604

















15,437

















9,706

















60,149

















37,249













Net income









$





59,758













$





37,516













$





33,002













$





172,231













$





104,998

















































































Basic and diluted net income per common share



(1)











$





0.34













$





0.22













$





0.21













$





1.05













$





0.67

















































































Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





































































Basic













173,451

















165,847

















153,879

















162,037

















154,126













Diluted













173,848

















166,173

















154,177

















162,375

















154,344













__________________________________











(1)



Basic and diluted net income per common share is computed using the two-class method to determine the net income per share for each class of common stock and participating security (restricted stock and stock-settled restricted stock units that have non-forfeitable rights to receive dividends or dividend equivalents) according to dividends declared and participation rights in undistributed earnings. Accordingly, we have excluded net income attributable to participating securities from our calculation of basic and diluted net income per common share.

































Archrock, Inc.

















Unaudited Supplemental Information













(in thousands, except percentages, per share amounts and ratios)

































































































Three Months Ended

























Year Ended





























December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,





















December 31,

















December 31,





























2024

















2024





















2023

























2024





















2023





















Revenue:













































































Contract operations









$





286,466













$





245,420













$





213,022

















$





980,405













$





809,439

















Aftermarket services













39,950

















46,741

















46,571





















177,186

















180,898

















Total revenue









$





326,416













$





292,161













$





259,593

















$





1,157,591













$





990,337





























































































Adjusted gross margin:













































































Contract operations









$





200,245













$





165,610













$





137,062

















$





657,353













$





502,691

















Aftermarket services













9,054

















12,346

















10,239





















41,737

















38,627

















Total adjusted gross margin



(1)











$





209,299













$





177,956













$





147,301

















$





699,090













$





541,318





























































































Adjusted gross margin percentage:













































































Contract operations













70









%









67









%









64









%













67









%









62









%









Aftermarket services













23









%









26









%









22









%













24









%









21









%









Total adjusted gross margin percentage



(1)















64









%









61









%









57









%













60









%









55









%





















































































Selling, general and administrative









$





42,234













$





34,059













$





33,007

















$





139,121













$





116,639

















% of revenue













13









%









12









%









13









%













12









%









12









%





















































































Adjusted EBITDA



(1)











$





183,844













$





150,854













$





120,263

















$





595,434













$





450,387

















% of revenue













56









%









52









%









46









%













51









%









45









%





















































































Capital expenditures









$





97,988













$





70,018













$





36,655

















$





359,032













$





298,632

















Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and other assets













(43,387





)













(6,654





)













(17,543





)

















(67,591





)













(72,206





)













Net capital expenditures









$





54,601













$





63,364













$





19,112

















$





291,441













$





226,426





























































































Total available horsepower (at period end)



(2)















4,401

















4,418

















3,759





















4,401

















3,759

















Total operating horsepower (at period end)



(3)















4,227

















4,179

















3,607





















4,227

















3,607

















Average operating horsepower













4,205

















3,757

















3,607





















3,794

















3,554

















Horsepower utilization:













































































Spot (at period end)



(4)















96









%









95









%









96









%













96









%









96









%









Average



(4)















95









%









95









%









96









%













95









%









95









%





















































































Dividend declared for the period per share









$





0.190













$





0.175













$





0.165

















$





0.695













$





0.625

















Dividend declared for the period to all stockholders









$





33,487













$





30,656













$





25,913

















$





117,861













$





97,857

















Cash available for dividend coverage



(5)















3.5









x









3.0









x









2.8









x













3.1









x









2.4









x





















































































Adjusted free cash flow



(1) (6)











$





68,945













$





(834,282





)









$





47,385

















$





(730,472





)









$





77,696

















Adjusted free cash flow after dividend



(1)





(6)











$





38,255













$





(862,147





)









$





23,195

















$





(840,846





)









$





(18,100





)













__________________________________











(1)



Management believes adjusted gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow after dividend provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP measures, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review current period operating performance, comparability measures and performance measures for period-to-period comparisons.











(2)



Defined as idle and operating horsepower and includes new compressor units completed by a third-party manufacturer that have been delivered to us.











(3)



Defined as horsepower that is operating under contract and horsepower that is idle but under contract and generating revenue such as standby revenue.











(4)



Defined as total available horsepower divided by total operating horsepower at period end (spot) or over time (average).











(5)



Defined as cash available for dividend divided by dividends declared for the period.











(6)



Reflects $866.2 million cash paid in TOPS Acquisition, net of cash acquired.









































December 31,

























September 30,

























December 31,

































2024

























2024

























2023

















Balance Sheet

















































Long-term debt



(1)











$





2,198,376









$





2,236,131









$





1,584,869









Total equity













1,323,531













1,290,736













871,021









__________________________________











(1)



Carrying values are shown net of unamortized premium and deferred financing costs.

































Archrock, Inc.

















Unaudited Supplemental Information





















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share

















(in thousands, except per share amounts)









































































































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

































December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

































2024





















2024





















2023

















2024





















2023













Net income









$





59,758













$





37,516













$





33,002













$





172,231













$





104,998













Transaction-related costs













2,247

















9,220

















—

















13,249

















—













Debt extinguishment loss













—

















3,181

















—

















3,181

















—













Tax effect of adjustments



(1)















(472





)













(2,604





)













—

















(3,450





)













—













Adjusted net income



(2)











$





61,533













$





47,313













$





33,002













$





185,211













$





104,998

























































































Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in diluted earnings per common share













173,451

















166,173

















154,401

















162,037

















154,344

























































































Basic and diluted earnings per common share



(3)











$





0.34













$





0.22













$





0.21

















1.05

















0.67













Transaction-related costs per share













0.01

















0.06

















—

















0.08

















—













Debt extinguishment loss per share













—

















0.02

















—

















0.02

















—













Tax effect of adjustments per share













(0.00





)













(0.02





)













—

















(0.02





)













—













Adjusted earnings per share



(2)











$





0.35













$





0.28













$





0.21













$





1.13













$





0.67













__________________________________











(1)



Represents tax effect of transaction-related costs and debt extinguishment loss based on statutory tax rate.











(2)



Management believes adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provides useful information to investors because these non-GAAP measures, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review our current period operating performance, comparability measure and performance measure for period-to-period comparisons without burdened earnings and earnings per share for non-recurring transactional costs.











(3)



Basic and diluted net income per common share is computed using the two-class method to determine the net income per share for each class of common stock and participating security (restricted stock and stock-settled restricted stock units that have non-forfeitable rights to receive dividends or dividend equivalents) according to dividends declared and participation rights in undistributed earnings. Accordingly, we have excluded net income attributable to participating securities from our calculation of basic and diluted net income per common share.

































Archrock, Inc.

















Unaudited Supplemental Information

















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin













(in thousands)

































































































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

































December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

































2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net income









$





59,758













$





37,516













$





33,002













$





172,231













$





104,998













Depreciation and amortization













58,129

















48,377

















42,695

















193,194

















166,241













Long-lived and other asset impairment













1,203

















2,509

















3,658

















10,681

















12,041













Unrealized change in fair value of investment in unconsolidated affiliate













1,484

















—

















(1,023





)













1,484

















973













Restructuring charges













—





























221

















—

















1,775













Debt extinguishment loss













—

















3,181

















—

















3,181

















—













Interest expense













38,238

















30,179

















27,938

















123,610

















111,488













Transaction-related costs













2,247

















9,220

















—

















13,249

















—













Stock-based compensation expense













3,431

















3,738

















3,283

















14,646

















12,998













Amortization of capitalized implementation costs













750

















697

















783

















3,009

















2,624













Provision for income taxes













18,604

















15,437

















9,706

















60,149

















37,249













Adjusted EBITDA



(1)















183,844

















150,854

















120,263

















595,434

















450,387













Selling, general and administrative













42,234

















34,059

















33,007

















139,121

















116,639













Stock-based compensation expense













(3,431





)













(3,738





)













(3,283





)













(14,646





)













(12,998





)









Amortization of capitalized implementation costs













(750





)













(697





)













(783





)













(3,009





)













(2,624





)









Gain on sale of assets, net













(12,712





)













(2,218





)













(2,181





)













(17,887





)













(10,199





)









Other (income) expense, net













1,598

















(304





)













(745





)













1,561

















1,086













Adjusted gross margin



(1)











$





209,299













$





177,956













$





147,301













$





699,090













$





541,318













__________________________________











(1)



Management believes adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross margin provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP measures, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review current period operating performance, comparability measures and performance measures for period-to-period comparisons.

































Archrock, Inc.

















Unaudited Supplemental Information

















Reconciliation of Total Revenue to Adjusted Gross Margin













(in thousands)





















































































































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

































December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

































2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Total revenues









$





326,416

















$





292,161

















$





259,593

















$





1,157,591

















$





990,337

















Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization













(117,117





)

















(114,205





)

















(112,292





)

















(458,501





)

















(449,019





)













Depreciation and amortization













(58,129





)

















(48,377





)

















(42,695





)

















(193,194





)

















(166,241





)













Gross margin













151,170









46





%













129,579









44





%













104,606









40





%













505,896









44





%













375,077









38





%









Depreciation and amortization













58,129





















48,377





















42,695





















193,194





















166,241

















Adjusted gross margin



(1)











$





209,299









64





%









$





177,956









61





%









$





147,301









57





%









$





699,090









60





%













541,318









55





%









__________________________________











(1)



Management believes adjusted gross margin provides useful information to investors because this non-GAAP measure, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance, comparability measures and performance measures for period-to-period comparisons.

































Archrock, Inc.

















Unaudited Supplemental Information

















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Dividend













(in thousands)

































































































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

































December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

































2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net income









$





59,758













$





37,516













$





33,002













$





172,231













$





104,998













Depreciation and amortization













58,129

















48,377

















42,695

















193,194

















166,241













Long-lived and other asset impairment













1,203

















2,509

















3,658

















10,681

















12,041













Unrealized change in fair value of investment in unconsolidated affiliate













1,484

















—

















(1,023





)













1,484

















973













Restructuring charges













—

















—

















221

















—

















1,775













Debt extinguishment loss













—

















3,181

















—

















3,181

















—













Interest expense













38,238

















30,179

















27,938

















123,610

















111,488













Transaction-related costs













2,247

















9,220

















—

















13,249

























Stock-based compensation expense













3,431

















3,738

















3,283

















14,646

















12,998













Amortization of capitalized implementation costs













750

















697

















783

















3,009

















2,624













Provision for income taxes













18,604

















15,437

















9,706

















60,149

















37,249













Adjusted EBITDA



(1)















183,844

















150,854

















120,263

















595,434

















450,387













Less: Maintenance capital expenditures













(21,623





)













(21,190





)













(18,156





)













(87,753





)













(92,168





)









Less: Other capital expenditures













(7,023





)













(6,945





)













(3,193





)













(20,333





)













(16,164





)









Less: Cash tax (payment) refund













134

















(404





)













(120





)













(2,209





)













(1,311





)









Less: Cash interest expense













(37,243





)













(29,428





)













(27,310





)













(120,544





)













(107,765





)









Cash available for dividend



(2)











$





118,089













$





92,887













$





71,484













$





364,595













$





232,979













__________________________________











(1)



Management believes adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because this non-GAAP measure, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance, comparability measure and performance measure for period-to-period comparisons.











(2)



Management uses cash available for dividend as a supplemental performance measure to compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned dividends.

































Archrock, Inc.

















Unaudited Supplemental Information

















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Cash Available for Dividend













(in thousands)

































































































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

































December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

































2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$





124,338













$





96,900













$





71,719













$





429,591













$





310,187













Inventory write-downs













18

















(51





)













(164





)













(550





)













(545





)









Provision for credit losses













(286





)













(90





)













(458





)













(381





)













(224





)









Gain on sale of assets, net













12,712

















2,218

















2,181

















17,887

















10,199













Current income tax (benefit) provision













997

















(146





)













459

















2,059

















1,591













Cash tax (payment) refund













134

















(404





)













(120





)













(2,209





)













(1,311





)









Amortization of operating lease ROU assets













(1,063





)













(962





)













(831





)













(3,852





)













(3,319





)









Amortization of contract costs













(6,106





)













(6,046





)













(5,653





)













(23,877





)













(21,289





)









Deferred revenue recognized in earnings













5,294

















4,101

















5,421

















15,001

















16,464













Cash restructuring charges













—

















—

















211

















—

















1,554













Transaction-related costs













2,247

















9,220

















—

















13,249

















—













Changes in assets and liabilities













8,450

















16,282

















20,068

















25,763

















28,004













Maintenance capital expenditures













(21,623





)













(21,190





)













(18,156





)













(87,753





)













(92,168





)









Other capital expenditures













(7,023





)













(6,945





)













(3,193





)













(20,333





)













(16,164





)









Cash available for dividend



(1)











$





118,089













$





92,887













$





71,484













$





364,595













$





232,979













__________________________________











(1)



Management uses cash available for dividend as a supplemental performance measure to compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned dividends.

































Archrock, Inc.

















Unaudited Supplemental Information

















Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

















and Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Dividend













(in thousands)

































































































Three Months Ended

















Year Ended

































December 31,

















September 30,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

































2024





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Net cash provided by operating activities









$





124,338













$





96,900













$





71,719













$





429,591













$





310,187













Net cash used in investing activities



(1)















(55,393





)













(931,182





)













(24,334





)













(1,160,063





)













(232,491





)









Adjusted free cash flow



(1) (2)















68,945

















(834,282





)













47,385

















(730,472





)













77,696













Dividends paid to stockholders













(30,690





)













(27,865





)













(24,190





)













(110,374





)













(95,796





)









Adjusted free cash flow after dividend



(1) (2)











$





38,255













$





(862,147





)









$





23,195













$





(840,846





)









$





(18,100





)









__________________________________











(1)



Reflects $866.2 million cash paid in TOPS Acquisition, net of cash acquired.











(2)



Management believes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow after dividend provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP measures, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses these non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review current period operating performance, comparability measures and performance measures for period-to-period comparisons.

































Archrock, Inc.

















Unaudited Supplemental Information

















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Dividend Guidance













(in thousands)





























































Annual Guidance Range

































2025













































Low

















High













Net income



(1)











$





253,000













$





293,000













Interest expense













153,000

















153,000













Provision for income taxes













101,000

















101,000













Depreciation and amortization













219,000

















219,000













Stock-based compensation expense













15,000

















15,000













Amortization of capitalized implementation costs













4,000

















4,000













Transaction-related costs



(2)















5,000

















5,000













Adjusted EBITDA



(3)















750,000

















790,000













Less: Maintenance capital expenditures













(105,000





)













(115,000





)









Less: Other capital expenditures













(35,000





)













(50,000





)









Less: Cash tax expense













(7,000





)













(7,000





)









Less: Cash interest expense













(147,000





)













(147,000





)









Cash available for dividend



(4)(5)











$





456,000













$





471,000













__________________________________











(1)



2025 annual guidance for net income does not include the impact of long-lived and other asset impairment because due to its nature, it cannot be accurately forecasted. Long-lived and other asset impairment does not impact Adjusted EBITDA or cash available for dividend, however it is a reconciling item between these measures and net income. Long-lived and other asset impairment for the years 2024 and 2023 was $10.7 million and $12.0 million, respectively.











(2)



Reflects an estimate of expenses to be incurred related to the TOPS acquisition.











(3)



Management believes adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because this non-GAAP measure, when viewed with our GAAP results and accompanying reconciliations, provides a more complete understanding of our performance than GAAP results alone. Management uses this non-GAAP measure as a supplemental measure to review current period operating performance, comparability measure and performance measure for period-to-period comparisons.











(4)



Management uses cash available for dividend as a supplemental performance measure to compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned dividends.











(5)



A forward-looking estimate of cash provided by operating activities is not provided because certain items necessary to estimate cash provided by operating activities, including changes in assets and liabilities, are not estimable at this time. Changes in assets and liabilities were $(25.8) million and $(28.0) million for the years 2024 and 2023, respectively.







