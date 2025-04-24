Archrock, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 per Share for Q1 2025

Archrock announces a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, marking a 15% increase from last year.

$AROC Insider Trading Activity

$AROC insiders have traded $AROC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AROC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONNA A HENDERSON (VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 8,318 shares for an estimated $219,262

$AROC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $AROC stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



HOUSTON, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE: AROC) (“Archrock” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share of common stock, or $0.76 per share on an annualized basis. The first quarter 2025 dividend will be paid on May 13, 2025, to all stockholders of record on May 6, 2025.





The first quarter 2025 dividend per share amount is consistent with Archrock’s fourth quarter 2024 dividend level and represents an increase of approximately 15 percent over the Archrock first quarter 2024 dividend level.







About Archrock







Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is a premier provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. For more information on how the Company embodies its purpose,



WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICA







TM







,



visit





www.archrock.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include statements about Archrock’s future financial performance and dividends. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions. Forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by a forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Archrock expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in Archrock’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and as set forth from time to time in Archrock’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available online at



www.sec.gov



and



www.archrock.com



.









For information, contact:









Megan Repine





Vice President, Investor Relations





(281) 836-8360





investor.relations@archrock.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.